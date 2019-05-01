WWE Rumors: Major backstage concern regarding Becky Lynch

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.83K // 01 May 2019, 23:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Becky Lynch is all set to defend both the Raw and SmackDown Women's titles at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV. However, while it will be a historic night for The Man, recent backstage reports paint an underwhelming picture regarding how the management views her current run.

As revealed by Brad Shepard on the Oh You Didn't Know wrestling podcast, WWE officials think the hype around Becky Lynch is wearing off and have already planned a big change for the MITB PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch's transformation from the Irish Lasskicker to The Man catapulted her to a monumental double championship win at WrestleMania 35.

Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever women's main event at the Show of Shows to complete the long-winded Women's Revolution.

While the botchy match itself was incredibly anticlimactic, the eventual moment of Lynch winning both the titles somewhat glossed over the controversial finish. Or, maybe it didn't.

Her reign as the 'Champ Champ' has not set the place on fire and that could be a troubling sign for the WWE thinktank.

The heart of the matter

As revealed by Brad Shepard on Oh You Didn't Know, Becky Lynch's momentum could be on the downslide in the eyes of the WWE officials.

He said that the company could be planning on giving Lacey Evans a big title win at MITB, which is expected to garner a big pop.

“According to a source in WWE they believe the company is ‘wearing the Becky Lynch thing out.’ They believe that two matches at Money In The Bank will be the first cracks in the Becky Lynch armor so to speak and they believe the crowd would pop if Lacey Evans won. So it’s very interesting to get a perspective of somebody in WWE as to how they feel the Becky Lynch thing is continuing to play out," Shepard said.

Advertisement

What's next?

Becky Lynch will defend the Raw women's title against Lacey Evans and the SmackDown Women's title against Charlotte at Money in the Bank on May 19th.

In all honesty, it's still too early to judge Lynch's joint title reign as she hasn't even had a proper feud, to begin with. Her MITB title defences and the build-up should give us a good idea about the route WWE intends with The Man.

While her momentum may have taken a hit, she is still as popular as ever and will be the prime focus of the women's division for a very long time.

Do you think it would be the right decision to let Lynch drop the Raw Women's title to Lacey Evans this early?

Let us know in the comments section below.