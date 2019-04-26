WWE Rumors: Major backstage heat on Superstar; he responds on Twitter

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 2.96K // 26 Apr 2019, 00:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

What's the story?

WWE's roster is incredibly stacked at the moment and as expected, not every talent can be a popular figure backstage.

As per a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lio Rush is apparently on the receiving end of some major backstage heat. However, this is not the first time that Rush has found himself in a similar predicament.

The heart of the matter

The 24-year-old Lio Rush began wrestling in 2014 and quickly rose to become one of the most exciting talents on the indie circuit, owing to his work for promotions such as Combat Zone Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

He got picked up by the WWE in August 2017 and feuded with Velveteen Dream in his initial days down in NXT. However, a few controversial tweets made by Rush regarding Tenille Dashwood's (Emma) WWE release landing the young superstar in deep waters.

He was subsequently pulled off various NXT Live shows during that period until the entire situation simmered down.

Rush would make his main roster debut as part of 205 Live in June 2018. He would get a call-up to Raw a few months later in September as Bobby Lashley's manager-cum hype man.

His alliance with Lashley can be termed as a fruitful one as the Dominator won two Intercontinental titles with Rush in his corner. However, it seems like the novelty of the angle has worn off. What makes it even worse is that Rush is not particularly well-liked backstage.

The heart of the matter

As revealed on the Wrestling Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rush is reportedly rubbing people off the wrong way backstage. The former ROH wrestler feels like he should be a 'top guy' on the brand and he isn't keeping that opinion to himself.

Meltzer said, " Rush is a very confident man. That can rub people the wrong way, even though you have to have that to be a star in this business. The story goes that he’s made it very clear to many people that he thinks he should be a/the top guy on the brand and hasn’t been shy about saying it."

Advertisement

It should be noted that Rush was not used this week on Raw while Lashley was involved in a dark match.

'The Man of the Hour' took to Twitter and responded to the reports with a long-winded statement:

What's next?

Rush is a fantastic prospect and despite the reports of there being some internal heat on him, we're sure WWE won't give up on him just yet. Remember, there were rumours about the WWE management being very high on the young superstar a couple of months back.

Also, pro wrestling rumors need to be taken with a grain of salt. Even it is true, an ego check and some guidance from the veterans on the roster should be enough to get Rush back on track.