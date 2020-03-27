WWE Rumors: Changes expected in WrestleMania 36 as Superstars report high temperature?

Quite a few changes have already been made to the card

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill at the moment, with most walks of life being affected, including sports. With WWE till determined to push forward to with having WrestleMania this year, the company has pretaped the event due to the restrictions in place because of the pandemic.

Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke were the first WWE Superstars to be pulled from WrestleMania after both were put in quarantine. Roman Reigns has now also been pulled from the show. The report said that Reigns had personally asked to be removed from his Universal Championship match with Goldberg, which was to be held in the Performance Center. WWE reportedly honoured his request even though we don't know who replaced him in the match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported in his latest Newsletter that there have been multiple changes made to the WrestleMania card already. He added that the changes have been mostly kept confidential up to this point and very few people are in the know.

Meltzer also said that it's been confirmed that several Superstars on the card were sick and were immediately pulled from the show. He added that there were others who were feeling fine but had a temperature above 100.4 which is the company's cut off for not being allowed to perform. Meltzer also said that there were also others who weren't comfortable flying in at this time.

We don't yet know what the WrestleMania card will finally look like. We know that it will probably consist of 16 matches, with 8 each on day 1 and day 2. We should find out more about the final details of the card in the coming days.

