WWE Rumors - Major concern over Roman Reigns' future after WrestleMania 36

The situation is much worse than we think and there is an apparent concern.

Roman Reigns may not be able to return immediately after WrestleMania 36,

Roman Reigns.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer opened up about the apparent concern over Roman Reigns' return and future after WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns' fight against CML leukemia has weakened his immune system and that leaves him susceptible to contracting the Covid-19 virus. Meltzer noted that the issue about Reigns' status was brought up recently and he noted that The Big Dog may not be able to return to TV until the entire situation with regards to coronavirus is brought under control.

Meltzer explained that Reigns should ideally not be involved in WWE's activities for the foreseeable future.

The other thing that was brought up to me actually yesterday by someone was that you realize for both of those guys (Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan), certainly for Roman Reigns, that he probably, and I'm sure this isn't going to happen, but realistically, he probably shouldn't be doing this for a long time. This is not about WrestleMania, this is about long after WrestleMania. We have until this thing is way under control, and I'm not talking about where we're going to restaurants again, but way under control or there is a vaccine, hopefully, that soon.

Reigns has to practice social distancing until the pandemic cools down, which means that we may not see him being used anytime soon.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin was the first to report about Roman Reigns reportedly pulling out of his WrestleMania match. While the WWE is yet to shoot a replacement angle on TV, the company has filmed the new Universal Championship match for Goldberg with a replacement opponent.

It was also revealed that the Reigns' decision to remove himself from the scheduled WrestleMania match may have had to do with another SmackDown Superstar getting sick.

While it's an unfortunate situation, it's in Reigns' best interest that he will not be a part of WrestleMania and the WWE officials also support his decision.