WWE Rumors: Major NXT plans for WrestleMania revealed

As NXT has slowly solidified themselves into a legitimate third brand, it seems that WWE might have big plans going forward. According to WrestleVotes, they have been informed by a highly placed source that NXT will have a role at WrestleMania 36 - not only in the NXT TakeOver show, but on the actual WrestleMania card.

Where is WrestleMania 36?

WrestleMania 36 will take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5th, 2020. This will be preceded by NXT TakeOver: Tampa, which will take place on April 4th, 2020 in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

What are the NXT plans at WrestleMania 36?

As of right now, nothing has been revealed as to which wrestlers will be competing or whether there will be a crossover of some kind such as a Goldberg vs Matt Riddle for instance. Regardless, it's actually huge news and there is evidence that this could be true.

Heard from a well placed source, as of now, NXT will have a role at WrestleMania. Not talking about TakeOver, but on the actual Mania card. No details as to who or what, but an NXT presence will be felt at Raymond James Stadium. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 12, 2019

Why would NXT have a presence at WrestleMania 36?

It's quite simple. Vince McMahon made a bold move at Survivor Series and allowed NXT to go over both RAW and SmackDown and come out of the pay-per-view with the most wins. It not only made the brand that Triple H built look legitimate, but also enhanced its value in the market place.

As NXT was heavily featured in the buildup to Survivor Series 2019, it actually beat AEW Dynamite in the ratings two weeks in a row. NXT lost last week to AEW only by a slim margin. Vince McMahon is obviously aware of the potential that the brand has and he's more interested in ensuring that under the WWE banner, NXT should be highlighted as much as possible.

What are the possible plans for NXT at WrestleMania? Will there be title matches in the offering or will someone jump ship? WrestleMania 2020 can't get here soon enough.