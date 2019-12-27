WWE Rumors: Major speculation on Roman Reigns' epic WrestleMania 36 opponent

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 36 is just around the corner and the talk has well and truly begun regarding the top matches that will be featured on the highly-anticipated card.

The Universal Championship match at WrestleMania is one of the bouts that the fans are looking forward to the most, and the rumor going around is that WWE is building up The Fiend for a big showdown with Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the potential Wyatt vs. Reigns WrestleMania match during the mailbag section of the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer stated that it's very likely that the WWE Creative ends up booking a match between The Big Dog and The Fiend for WrestleMania as the two Superstars have been kept away from each other thus far.

Meltzer added that December is usually the time when WWE lays out the plans for WrestleMania, and the fans are given hints of what to expect at the mega show.

While there have been no indications of WWE going down the aforementioned direction, it shouldn't surprise anyone if they book the top match for the PPV.

Alvarez: This person says, is it possible that the way Vince has booked The Fiend in the last few months as an unbeatable, unstoppable monster that Vince is setting up the main event of WrestleMania for the Universal title, with the goal into making The Fiend just like the Big Show or Braun Strowman or just like other monsters Vince built up only for Roman Reigns to heroically overcome and conquer?

Meltzer: Yeah, it's very possible that'll happen because they have been keeping them apart and they are on the same brand and Roman Reigns is a top babyface on the brand.

Alvarez: We need our annual coronation.

Advertisement

Meltzer: (Laughs). But I would say like, you know what's funny, we're in December and usually like right around now, like you kind of know the WrestleMania card.

Alvarez: We don't know anything.

Meltzer: Well, I know a little bit but I don't know much. I know what's not going to happen, but I don't know what is going to happen, other than, well, there are a couple of matches that I know. And The Fiend and Roman Reigns, there has been not a hint or anything in that direction, but that one wouldn't shock me at all.

Are you sold on the idea of a WrestleMania match between Reigns and The Fiend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.