WWE Rumors: Major star to join the company for a big match against Brock Lesnar

WWE could be building towards a massive Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar match inside the squared circle, as revealed by Dave Meltzer for MMAFighting.

As reported a few days ago, Cain Velasquez has already spoken to WWE officials regarding joining the company on a full-time basis. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has also been in touch with four other major promotions from around the world, most notably NJPW and AEW.

Meltzer noted that WWE's possible offer to Valesquez will revolve around the build-up towards having the legendary heavyweight fighter take on Brock Lesnar in a pro wrestling match.

Meltzer wrote:

The key to the WWE offer would be building a showdown with Brock Lesnar, the WWE’s highest-paid wrestler, and the 2010 fight where Velasquez beat Lesnar to win the UFC championship.

The history between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez

Fans of both MMA and pro wrestling probably need no introduction to the storied rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez.

It was the 2010 and the Beast Incarnate was reigning supreme as the UFC Heavyweight Champion after defending the title against Shane Carwin in July that year.

And then came Cain Velasquez at the peak of his powers to destroy Lesnar in the first round at UFC 121 to become the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Lesnar would go on to have two more fights with the UFC before settling for the top spot in the WWE.

Cain Velasquez's pro wrestling career and future

Velasquez has wrestled two matches for popular Mexican promotion AAA and has looked incredible on both occasions. While they were both six-man tag team matches, Velasquez stood out for his freakish athleticism and eye-catching move-set.

The two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion has proved that he has what it takes to be a big star in pro wrestling and every top promotion in the world is now eager for his signature.

Where will Velasquez decide to go? That's where it gets a little complicated.

Sources in the WWE have revealed that Velasquez would be needed to undergo a knee surgery if he wishes to sign a long-term deal with Vince McMahon's company.

Meltzer also noted that if WWE does get him on board, the company would have to push the 37-year-old into the spotlight from the get-go, by taking into consideration his star power and age.

However, AEW will offer WWE a very stiff competition in the bidding wars to sign Velasquez. Velasquez teamed up with Cody in his debut match and has also praised the work done by All Elite Wrestling.

Another factor that favours AEW is that the company has a working relationship with AAA, which would allow Velasquez to wrestle in Mexico, something that WWE's exclusive contract will prevent him from doing.

Velasquez is still under contract with UFC and has a few fights left on his current deal. Will the UFC legend fight again inside the Octagon or will he completely transition to pro wrestling? Will he join AEW and WWE? And most importantly, will we get to see Lesnar and Velasquez rekindle their rivalry in pro wrestling angle?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.