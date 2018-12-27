×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Major storyline dropped under the McMahon regime?

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Rumors
525   //    27 Dec 2018, 12:23 IST

Unfortunately, an interesting storyline will not play out
Unfortunately, an interesting storyline will not play out

What's the story?

The night after TLC, the McMahon family took control of both WWE brands. As a result, all of the authority figures were released from their respective posts.

As a result of this move, a very interesting storyline had to be dropped. This storyline concerns 'The Freak', Lars Sullivan.

In case you didn't know...

With Baron Corbin as the on-screen Authority Figure, RAW reached some of the lowest ratings in its history. While he was really not the man making the decisions, he was made the scapegoat on screen, while the McMahons ushered in a new era.

Vignettes that showed Lars Sullivan were already airing before the McMahons arrived on the scene. It was not known whether he would show up on RAW or on SmackDown Live, at the time. Recently, he was announced as one of the five NXT call-ups, as part of the Shake-Up, also involving EC3, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery.

The heart of the matter

We have seen Vince McMahon appear on both RAW and SmackDown Live now. As a result, the rumour that had emerged about there being a bidding war on Lars Sullivan, with both brands vying for his services, has been effectively dropped for now, and this has been verified by Cageside Seats.

It is still not known which of the two WWE brands Lars Sullivan or indeed, any of the NXT call-ups will eventually show up on. One can only assume that this matter will be made clearer as time passes in the new year. However, the brand split under two regimes as we knew it, has finally ended.

What's next?

Lars Sullivan is guaranteed to be a big deal in the main roster. WWE can book big guys well, and he has the look to make an instant impression. Maybe he could be the guy to finally dethrone The Beast Incarnate?

Do you think Sullivan will show up on RAW? Or SmackDown Live, when he does get called up?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Vince McMahon Lars Sullivan
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon reportedly worked everyone with...
RELATED STORY
5 Backstage rumors which Vince McMahon and the WWE should...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Tentative date for launch of Women's Tag Team...
RELATED STORY
5 times Vince McMahon totally lost it on-screen
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Storyline Problems With WWE's New Era
RELATED STORY
5 announcements Vince McMahon shouldn't make on the RAW...
RELATED STORY
9 Things WWE Superstars are forbidden to do under Vince...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage report on why latest NXT call-ups...
RELATED STORY
Ten Controversial Things WWE Must Do In The New Era
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Vince McMahon should interact with on RAW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us