WWE Rumors: Major storyline dropped under the McMahon regime?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Rumors 525 // 27 Dec 2018, 12:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Unfortunately, an interesting storyline will not play out

What's the story?

The night after TLC, the McMahon family took control of both WWE brands. As a result, all of the authority figures were released from their respective posts.

As a result of this move, a very interesting storyline had to be dropped. This storyline concerns 'The Freak', Lars Sullivan.

In case you didn't know...

With Baron Corbin as the on-screen Authority Figure, RAW reached some of the lowest ratings in its history. While he was really not the man making the decisions, he was made the scapegoat on screen, while the McMahons ushered in a new era.

Vignettes that showed Lars Sullivan were already airing before the McMahons arrived on the scene. It was not known whether he would show up on RAW or on SmackDown Live, at the time. Recently, he was announced as one of the five NXT call-ups, as part of the Shake-Up, also involving EC3, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery.

The heart of the matter

We have seen Vince McMahon appear on both RAW and SmackDown Live now. As a result, the rumour that had emerged about there being a bidding war on Lars Sullivan, with both brands vying for his services, has been effectively dropped for now, and this has been verified by Cageside Seats.

It is still not known which of the two WWE brands Lars Sullivan or indeed, any of the NXT call-ups will eventually show up on. One can only assume that this matter will be made clearer as time passes in the new year. However, the brand split under two regimes as we knew it, has finally ended.

What's next?

Lars Sullivan is guaranteed to be a big deal in the main roster. WWE can book big guys well, and he has the look to make an instant impression. Maybe he could be the guy to finally dethrone The Beast Incarnate?

Do you think Sullivan will show up on RAW? Or SmackDown Live, when he does get called up?

Advertisement