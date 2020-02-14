WWE Rumors - Major Undertaker match canceled

The Undertaker.

While the match between The Phenom and The Phenomenal One sounds great, WWE also reportedly had lined up a Super ShowDown match for The Deadman.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed in his new video that the Super ShowDown match for The Undertaker, unfortunately, fell through.

While Tom didn't know who the identity of the original opponent, there is a possibility that it could have been Sting.

He added that Undertaker should ideally continue to train and be ready for his reported 'Mania match. We're still a few weeks away from the Super ShowDown PPV and the WWE can still get the Deadman back for a bout at the Saudi show as well.

When it comes to The Undertaker, he was down for a match in Saudi Arabia as I reported here, that match apparently fell through. I’m not sure who his opponent was supposed to be. It could be that it was Sting, as has been theorized, however, I’m not sure. The match was unavailable. So it is what it is. It does mean, however, that he continues his fitness regime and potentially make a Mania match. We’ll have to see if he does. He could still be a part of the build for a Super ShowDown match after all.

While we still don't know the complete details regarding Undertaker's nixed Super ShowDown match, we hope to see the WWE Legend at WrestleMania. A match against AJ Styles sounds phenomenal on paper, pun intended, and it may be even better than the much-hyped dream match against Sting.

Sting, however, may not be given the clearance to compete again and at this stage, wrestling AJ Styles seems like the safest option for a 54-year-old Undertaker.

WrestleMania needs a fresh Undertaker match and a showdown against The Phenomenal One will surely keep the entire fanbase satisfied.

