WWE Rumors: Major update about Renee Young's future on RAW

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 10.31K // 10 Mar 2019, 11:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is Renee Young's RAW career in dire straits?

What's the story?

This is only a rumour for now, so let's treat it as such. But according to a report from Rajah.com, there has been a major development with regard to Renee Young's future as a colour commentator on RAW.

In case you didn't know...

Renee Young created history by becoming the first woman to join the RAW Commentary desk in a full-time role, replacing her predecessor Jonathan Coachman. She is often shown to be sympathetic to the babyfaces, calling the action with Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Renee Young is married to WWE superstar Dean Ambrose and the fact is often brought up on commentary, especially in light of his recent heel turn. It is common knowledge that Dean Ambrose will leave WWE after WrestleMania 35.

Many have been speculating about Renee Young's future in the company after her husband's departure from WWE happens.

The heart of the matter

The report states that there have been backstage discussions with regard to taking Renee Young off the RAW Commentary team, for reasons unknown. So, at this point in time, we don't know if this has to do with Dean Ambrose's potential departure from the company.

There have been mixed reviews about her performance behind the desk as is natural and one wonders if the company has taken heed of this. It is extremely unlikely that even if she loses her spot behind the desk, there will not be a spot for her in the company going forward. Young has excelled both as a backstage interview and in hosting Kickoff show panels.

What's next?

Of course, little is known about the situation so we'll let you know how things pan out. Let's hope Renee Young stays with the company for a long time. She's a trendsetter in many ways.

Do you like Renee Young as a commentator? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement