WWE Rumors: Major update on CM Punk possibly working with the company

Could CM Punk's future include working with WWE?

CM Punk and WWE had an infamous falling out several years ago when Punk walked out of the company due to numerous frustrations and injury build-up throughout his storied pro wrestling career.

While the phrase "when hell freezes over" might seem appropriate when asking whether or not CM Punk and WWE would ever work together again, PWInsider.com has published a new report offering new light on Punk's potential future.

As we reported earlier this week, WWE will be launching a new show on FS1 called WWE Backstage, and the show will be hosted by Renee Young and premiere on November 1st.

In a press release issued by FOX and WWE, it was noted that WWE Backstage, which will be co-hosted by Booker T, will feature special guest panelists and commentators, and according to PWInsider, CM Punk recently visited FOX studios in Los Angeles to screen test for a possible role on the show.

Renee Young was also present at the meeting between Punk and FOX, and did some on-screen material testing with CM Punk. As of this writing, it remains unknown whether or not CM Punk has signed on to appear on the show.

Clarifying CM Punk's "WWE return" status

While many people might consider CM Punk landing a role on the new WWE Backstage show as a "return to WWE" for Punk, it should be noted that while unconfirmed, should Punk end up signing on to appear on the show, his deal would likely be with FOX and not with WWE itself. Punk would, of course, be working with WWE, so for all practical purposes the job might be a "return to WWE", but any speculation surrounding a possible return to a WWE ring would be merely that - speculation.

