WWE Rumors - Major update on company's WrestleMania 36 plans for Naomi

Naomi is one of the best performers in pro wrestling today

Per Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, Naomi is likely to face Bayley in a SmackDown Women’s Title match at WrestleMania 36.

Naomi is a two-time WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, and the winner of the 2018 WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.The talented SmackDown Superstar had been out of action since July of 2019, owing to self-admitted health issues as well as personal reasons.

She made her in-ring comeback on January 26th, 2020 at the Royal Rumble event, putting on an amazing performance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Naomi is presently scheduled to face Carmella in a #1 contender's match on this week’s episode of SmackDown.The winner of the aforesaid matchup will go on to face reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley at WWE’s Super ShowDown event on February 27th, 2020.

As noted on Wrestling Observer Live, Naomi is likely to receive a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 36. Nevertheless, it’s unknown as to whether the WWE plans to have Naomi face Bayley at Super ShowDown as well, prior to their encounter at WrestleMania 36.

Ergo, either one of the two possible matchups is likely to transpire at WWE Super ShowDown – Bayley vs Carmella or Bayley vs Naomi.

Meanwhile, the WWE has confirmed that reigning NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against none other than pro wrestling royalty Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.

Furthermore, while Ripley vs Flair has been made official, the pro wrestling rumor mill is abuzz with talks that RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch could potentially defend her title against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36.

Intriguingly, there have been no updates on a possible 2020 edition of the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal; leading many in pro wrestling circles to question whether or not the WWE plans on putting forth the Battle Royal matchup at this year’s WrestleMania.