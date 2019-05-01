×
WWE Rumors: Major update on Gallows and Anderson's WWE future

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.48K   //    01 May 2019, 00:14 IST

Will they stay?
Will they stay?

What's the story?

After Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows shifted over to the red brand on last night's Monday Night RAW, there's been a great deal of speculation regarding what's next for the pair - but it seems like the former RAW Tag Team Champions will still be leaving, having refused new contracts with WWE.

In case you didn't know

Last night, The Usos made their way to the ring, seemingly experimenting with a new gimmick against mystery opponents. Those opponents turned out to be a returning Gallows and Anderson, who have recently been on SmackDown Live.

The match saw a reunion of two teams on RAW that have recently been plying their trade on the blue brand, but interestingly, the red brand is where Gallows and Anderson debuted when they would ambush the Usos to introduce themselves to the WWE Universe.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider, WWE officials decided to switch Gallows and Anderson to RAW on the first night of the Superstar Shake-Up, but didn't make it official until last night. More interestingly, it's noted that Gallows and Anderson are still scheduled to finish up with WWE this September when their contracts expire, having refused multi-million dollar contracts to stay with the company having reportedly been unhappy with how they've been used in WWE.

The Good Brothers had previously been pulled from live events following a standstill in contract negotiations, but it looks like they will now be used on television as their contracts wind down in the fall.

What's next?

Well, many people had hoped Gallows and Anderson were going to pair up with Finn Balor on SmackDown Live, but now the only hope would be for The Good Brothers to join up with AJ Styles on RAW. Will it happen? Only time will tell.

Do you think Gallows and Anderson should stay or go? Let us know in the comments.

Karl Anderson Luke Gallows
