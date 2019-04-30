WWE Rumors: Major update on Lio Rush's WWE status, details of one of his backstage incidents

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 111 // 30 Apr 2019, 22:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Rush ever be on the main roster again?

What's the story?

Many people were surprised when Lio Rush joined the main roster last year as Bobby Lashley's manager, but it seemed like the powers that be were fans - with 'The Man of the Hour' getting a decent chunk of mic time on a weekly basis.

However, after reports emerged that Rush may have some backstage heat, he's now been split from Lashley with speculation that the former NXT man may be banned from the main roster - and details have now emerged why.

In case you didn't know...

One recent report from Fightful.com suggested that Rush was rubbing people the wrong way:

A source on the WWE Roster tells me Lio Rush would be very lucky to be back on the main roster any time soon, if ever. The brash cruiserweight has repeatedly rubbed the locker room the wrong way, and we've heard from several WWE sources that the roster has wanted him out of the locker room for quite a while.

One person in particular was Finn Balor, who spoke with him about having his wife sit in on rehearsals.

One apparently involves former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor, who was making an effort to give Rush advice months ago. Balor allegedly let Rush know that it's quite likely that Vince McMahon wouldn't take kindly to his wife sitting in on rehearsals, and Rush responded unfavourably. Word got around the locker room pretty quickly.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider are reporting that Lio Rush may be on his way back to NXT. Rush was reportedly backstage at last night’s Raw, but the decision was made not to have him accompany Bobby Lashley to the ring.

Their report also noted one particular incident on WWE’s European tour in November 2018 that may have been the straw that broke the camel's back:

” On the November 2018 European tour, where, as the junior member of the tour, he blew off what has long been considered standard backstage etiquette for the junior member of the roster on overseas tours - including being at the gorilla position after matches to provide water to talents as they returned from the ring, as well as carrying coolers and drinks into the hotels where the roster was staying in order to set up a common area where everyone could socialise privately together.

Advertisement

These sorts of menial jobs are often done to show respect to the locker room and the business and are usually passed on to the next junior member of the locker room when someone else is brought up to the main roster. Given that this was his first European tour, those responsibilities would have technically fallen on Rush’s shoulders”.

What's next?

Well, who knows? I guess we'll need to keep our eyes peeled to see where Rush ends up.

Do you think Lio Rush should be allowed back on RAW? Let us know in the comments.