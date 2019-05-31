WWE Rumors: Major update on Sasha Banks after meeting with Vince McMahon

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 3.33K // 31 May 2019, 16:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks and Vince McMahon reportedly had a meeting

What's the story?

There has been a lot of speculation about Sasha Banks’ future in WWE after she reportedly asked for her release from the company after WrestleMania 35.

Writing in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer reported that Banks met with Vince McMahon last week and provided an update on when she could return.

In case you didn't know…

The Revival’s Scott Dawson revealed in a ‘WWE Now’ interview before WrestleMania 35 that Sasha Banks and Bayley spent much of 2018 arranging meetings with Vince McMahon on a weekly basis in an attempt to convince him to introduce Women’s Tag Team titles.

In February 2019, The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection got their wish when they defeated five other duos in an Elimination Chamber match to become the first holders of the championships.

From that moment on, Banks and Bayley made it their mission to make the titles important and they vowed to defend them against anybody from Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT or NXT UK.

However, just 49 days after becoming champions at Elimination Chamber, their reign was brought to an abrupt end when they were defeated by The IIconics in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 35.

It was widely reported following the show that Banks had been given time off to consider her future after she requested her release from WWE, while Bayley has since won the SmackDown Women's Championship after moving to SmackDown Live as a singles competitor.

The heart of the matter

With so much uncertainty surrounding Sasha Banks right now, the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer has given an update on when we could see “The Boss” back in WWE:

"Sasha Banks and Vince McMahon had a meeting on 5/23. Things are said to be better and she could be back sometime this summer but nothing is official."

Advertisement

What's next?

Short-term, we can expect to see more cryptic tweets and Instagram posts from Sasha Banks to keep fans guessing about her WWE status. Long-term, it seems clearer now than at any stage over the last few weeks that the four-time Raw Women’s champion will be back competing in WWE again soon.