×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Major women's division overhaul and new unified title belt to be debuted after WrestleMania

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.12K   //    08 Apr 2019, 03:01 IST

WWE has big plans for the women's division
WWE has big plans for the women's division

What's the story?

The main event of WrestleMania is a Winner Takes All Match with the SmackDown Live and Raw Women's Titles on the line. One of Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will emerge victorious at the end of the night as the undisputed Women's Champion.

But I can't be alone in wondering what will happen to the women's division afterward, but luckily we now might have some idea!

In case you didn't know...

Initially, the 'Mania event was just for the Raw Women's Title with Ronda Rousey becoming embroiled in a bitter rivalry with sworn enemies Becky Lynch and Charlotte, creating a three-way of animosity.

However, Charlotte Flair was given a title match against SmackDown Live Women's Champion Asuka and ended up beating the 'Empress of Tomorrow' to become new blue-brand champ and add the title to the 'Mania match.

The heart of the matter

So what exactly is WWE planning to do with the separate Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Division when they have one champ with both division's belts? Well, Slice Wrestling has reported that they have something pretty huge planned for the women going forward.

There you have it! Apparently, WWE are preparing to debut a new belt signaling that they'll only have one Women's Champion across both brands going forward, in exactly the same way as the current Women's Tag Team Championships work.

In case you don't trust Slice Wrestling all that much, there are at least three potential new belt designs in play thanks to scoops from BeltFanDan. The first is the Raw Tag-Team Title, the second is the WWE Title and the 3rd is unknown...

Advertisement

This would surely mean that the boundaries between brands will be relaxed, leading to a more unified and combined women's division.

What's next?

I'd be up for a combined women's division split across Raw and SmackDown, this would lead to some fresh matchups.

Do you want to see a new 'unified' title belt for the women? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
WWE Rumours: WWE to unveil brand-new title belt at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to WWE RAW women's title match headlining WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Real reason why Charlotte Flair won't defend the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Last-minute change to major title match at Wrestlemania 35 to be announced on RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Surprise feud planned for Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Unifying The RAW and Smackdown Live Titles Makes Sense After WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Charlotte Flair won the Smackdown Women's title ahead of WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Unique match planned for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 reasons behind the"Winner Take All" announcement for the main event
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon adding a unique twist to Championship match at Wrestlemania 35?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us