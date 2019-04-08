WWE Rumors: Major women's division overhaul and new unified title belt to be debuted after WrestleMania

WWE has big plans for the women's division

What's the story?

The main event of WrestleMania is a Winner Takes All Match with the SmackDown Live and Raw Women's Titles on the line. One of Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will emerge victorious at the end of the night as the undisputed Women's Champion.

But I can't be alone in wondering what will happen to the women's division afterward, but luckily we now might have some idea!

In case you didn't know...

Initially, the 'Mania event was just for the Raw Women's Title with Ronda Rousey becoming embroiled in a bitter rivalry with sworn enemies Becky Lynch and Charlotte, creating a three-way of animosity.

However, Charlotte Flair was given a title match against SmackDown Live Women's Champion Asuka and ended up beating the 'Empress of Tomorrow' to become new blue-brand champ and add the title to the 'Mania match.

The heart of the matter

So what exactly is WWE planning to do with the separate Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Division when they have one champ with both division's belts? Well, Slice Wrestling has reported that they have something pretty huge planned for the women going forward.

Report:



WWE Has Made Plans To Create An Entirely New "Unified" Championship Belt To Signal The End Of Separate #RAW And #SmackDown Women's Champions pic.twitter.com/T6RnIPM1UY — SW (@SliceWrestling) April 7, 2019

There you have it! Apparently, WWE are preparing to debut a new belt signaling that they'll only have one Women's Champion across both brands going forward, in exactly the same way as the current Women's Tag Team Championships work.

In case you don't trust Slice Wrestling all that much, there are at least three potential new belt designs in play thanks to scoops from BeltFanDan. The first is the Raw Tag-Team Title, the second is the WWE Title and the 3rd is unknown...

3rd belt exclusive is confirmed but might spoil a WM match. — BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) April 5, 2019

This would surely mean that the boundaries between brands will be relaxed, leading to a more unified and combined women's division.

What's next?

I'd be up for a combined women's division split across Raw and SmackDown, this would lead to some fresh matchups.

Do you want to see a new 'unified' title belt for the women? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

