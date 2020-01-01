WWE Rumors: Management extremely happy with two RAW Superstars

Published Jan 01, 2020



Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy are reportedly getting high praise backstage.

The future appears to be bright for two of RAW's most talented in-ring performers. Both Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy went out and put on one heck of a match this past Monday Night on RAW, which was just as good, if not better than their incredible TLC bout. The Hartford, CT crowd was going crazy during the match, which had WWE management backstage extremely happy.

Sportskeeda Journalist Tom Colohue says that Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy were given very little instruction when their feud began over a month ago. According to Colohue, the two Superstars were basically told to go out and make the people care.

According to a #WWE source:



WWE management are very happy with Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy so far.



Apparently their production was as simple as telling them to "go out there and get over." — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) December 31, 2019

Aleister Black remains undefeated since his singles run on the main roster started at Extreme Rules. Buddy Murphy meanwhile has been booked incredibly strong as of late, and still holds a win over SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan. As for the future of their rivalry, it appears to have come to an end Monday on RAW. Murphy took to Twitter to say there's no need for the two to fight again.

No trilogy needed! 0-2! Better man won! — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) December 31, 2019

What's next for Black and Murphy? That's not clear at the moment. Both men may be turning their attention to the upcoming Royal Rumble match on January 26th. Only one participate has been declared for either the Men's or Women's match, and that's Charlotte Flair.