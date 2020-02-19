WWE Rumors - Many legends to return at WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 6

We are truly on the Road to WrestleMania, with WrestleMania 36 just under two months away. The marquee show will take place on April 6, 2020, and WWE are planning to make this one special too, as they are set to bring in some legends.

As per PWInsider, WWE have reached out to several former Superstars, with the likes of former WWE Champion JBL, Hornswoggle, and Santino Marella being the notable names so far.

WWE is reaching out to many former talents about coming into WrestleMania 36 weekend. I don’t think any of these names will be a shock, but we’ve got them confirmed. JBL will be coming in for the weekend. I would assume he’ll be working with the broadcast team doing kickoff show stuff. Hornswoggle and Santino Marella are booked and will be coming in for the company in Tampa, Florida.”

There have been reports doing the rounds that JBL will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, joining Batista and NWO, who have been confirmed for this year's ceremony. The others that have been rumored to enter the Hall of Fame this year is Davey Boy Smith, while The Bella Twins are the other Superstars reportedly set to be inducted.

Santino Marella was last seen on WWE television earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, where he was a part of the women's Royal Rumble when he entered as Santina Marella.

Two matches have already been confirmed for WrestleMania 36 as Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against the winner of the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match, Drew McIntyre. The other match that was confirmed for WrestleMania 36 is for the NXT Women's Championship as Charlotte Flair has decided to face Rhea Ripley after the 10-time women's champion won the Royal Rumble match last month.