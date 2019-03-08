WWE Rumors: Massive update on AJ Styles' WWE contract & AEW rumors

Will Vince McMahon offer Styles a new contract with the WWE?

What's the story?

AJ Styles, who signed with the WWE back in 2016, quickly rose up the ranks and became one of the top dogs in the WWE, earning the trust of Vince McMahon and other WWE backstage personnel.

Styles signed a three-year contract with the promotion after signing NJPW, and reports now indicate that he hasn't signed a new contract yet with the WWE. We bring you details about his contract as well as rumors of AEW interested in signing him.

In case you didn't know...

Since signing with the WWE and debuting at the 2016 edition of Royal Rumble, Styles has gone on to win the WWE Championship twice - with one reign ending at 371 days, which is the most number of days held in SmackDown - while also winning the United States Championship twice.

Styles has had great feuds with some of the best in the WWE, and age (Styles is 41 now) doesn't seem to be slowing him down.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via WrestlingInc) are reporting that Styles' WWE contract will expire in April, 2019, and that he hasn't signed a new one yet.

The report states that WWE will most likely sign him on a new contract, but he will have a bargaining chip with the WWE to get more from his contract as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are said to be very interested in his signature, and will offer him more money as well as a lighter schedule compared to the WWE.

What's next?

Styles is not on the card for this week's Fastlane PPV, but we expect him to be in a match at next month's WrestleMania 35 show, which will most likely see him face Randy Orton in a singles match.

