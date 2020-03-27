WWE Rumors - Massive WrestleMania 36 match not taking place at Performance Center

A big match at WrestleMania 36 is not going to be held at the Performance Center

WWE will use other venues apart from the Performance Center for The Show of Shows

Triple H at the WWE Performance Center on a recent episode

WWE will hold this year's WrestleMania at the Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic, to limit the number of people that come in contact with one another. The show will also be held in different venues, although WWE did not announce the other venues that will host matches and segments of WrestleMania 36.

Fightful Select have reported that one huge WrestleMania 36 match has not been held at the Performance Center. The match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles has reportedly been held in a different location. WWE have reportedly already taped a few matches, due to various restrictions enforced by government authorities.

The match between The Phenom and The Phenomenal One at The Show of Shows will be a Boneyard match - the first time that this match type is taking place in WWE. WWE fans have been wondering what the Boneyard match is, and Styles dropped a big hint about the main feature of the match in a recent interview.

Styles and Undertaker first clashed at last month's Super ShowDown PPV, where The Deadman came to the rescue of Rey Mysterio, who was being attacked by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson backstage. Mysterio was set to face off against Styles in a Gauntlet match, but after Mysterio was taken out by The OC, 'Taker then made his way to the ring and won the match, winning the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy.

WrestleMania 36 will be the first-ever WrestleMania which will be held over two days - April 4 and April 5, 2020.

Sportskeeda's Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue discussed about the Boneyard match in their latest DropKick DiSKussions podcast, which you can listen below:

What is a Boneyard match? (and WrestleMania 36 news) | DropKick DiSKussions podcast