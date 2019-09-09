WWE Rumors: Matt Riddle and Goldberg feud takes an interesting twist

Matt Riddle often mocks Goldberg's in-ring ability

Matt Riddle revealed on the SummerSlam 2019 edition of ‘WWE Watch Along’ that he had a conversation with Goldberg in the backstage area before the PPV began.

The NXT Superstar has been highly critical of the WWE Hall of Famer in recent months, particularly after he legitimately knocked himself out in a match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown.

Now, in an update on Fightful Select from Sean Ross Sapp, it is being reported that the two men had a second conversation later in the night at SummerSlam.

Sapp says that a source close to the situation informed him that Riddle and Goldberg “agreed to disagree” on their contrasting views, while another source mentioned that WWE filmed their initial conversation outside Goldberg’s locker room.

“The same source in production said that they and several others were stunned at how much more Matt Riddle ‘got it’ as pertains to building a potential marquee match than Goldberg, who was said to have had a chip on his shoulder and taking things way too seriously.”

What else has Matt Riddle said about Goldberg?

Matt Riddle recently opened up on a wide range of WWE topics during an appearance on Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions.

Speaking to Gary Cassidy, “The Original Bro” clarified why he continually provokes Goldberg and explained that he had no intention of building towards a match with the WCW legend when he began criticising him.

"With Goldberg, I was never even really wanting a match. I mean, I would take it for sure. He's Bill Goldberg, you know? The guy is money. At the same time, I never wanted a match. It was more so my opinion on his workrate and his wrestling - not his ability to generate money or put butts in seats."

Moving forward, WWE fans can expect to see Goldberg on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX on Friday, October 4, while Riddle is likely to feature prominently on NXT when the brand moves to the USA Network on Wednesday, September 18.

