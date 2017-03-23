WWE Rumors: Mauro Ranallo suffering from an episode of depression?

Could this be the reason he missed the latest episode of SmackDown?

by Prityush Haldar News 23 Mar 2017, 13:29 IST

Mauro Ranallo has been missing from the Smackdown LIVE announcers’ desk for two weeks

What’s the story?

A stark absence from the SmackDown announcers’ desk has been the enigmatic Mauro Ranallo. The announcer was not present at SmackDown this past Tuesday missing his second consecutive show. In his absence, the responsibilities fell on the shoulders of JBL, Tom Phillips, and David Otunga.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Online reported that Mauro might be suffering from an episode of severe depression.

In case you didn’t know...

Mauro Ranallo is currently the stable play-by-play commentator on SmackDown, 205 Live and SmackDown pay per views since the brand split. Mauro had a strong background in commentary, having calling matches for Pride Fighting Championships, Strikeforce, Showtime Championship Boxing, and New Japan Pro Wrestling before coming into the WWE.

Mauro had also called matches during the WWE Cruiserweight Classic alongside Daniel Bryan.

The heart of the matter

Mauro missed his second straight show for the blue brand when he did not show up for Smackdown Live this week. Last week it was reported that Mauro had been caught up in a storm that prevented him from making it to the broadcast.

Meltzer reported that Mauro’s condition is well-documented and he has often gone on record to speak about it. Mauro suffered from terrible depression during his teenage years, and that has found its way into his adult life. Ranallo once wrote an in-depth article about his condition on the Fighting Spirit Magazine.

At the moment Mauro has cut off links with close friends and is keeping to himself. He is an active participant on social media, but he hasn’t posted anything on Twitter since the 13th of this month. Mauro faced such a situation in the past as well when he missed an Invicta event.

What’s next?

The self-proclaimed Bipolar Rock & Roller is scheduled for next week’s SmackDown, but it is not certain whether he will make it. His absence could create a big dent in WWE’s plans going into Wrestlemania which is scheduled for April 2 at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL.

Author's take

Mauro is clearly the best announcer in the WWE closely followed by Corey Graves.

His absence on the announcers’ desk has been felt despite Tom Phillips making his best efforts to fill Mauro’s shoes. Mauro’s characteristic “Mamma Mia” in response to a spectacular spot is something that the WWE Universe has been craving for during his absence from the commentators’ table.

