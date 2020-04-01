WWE Rumors - Megastar negotiating deal for stunning return after a lengthy absence

This return needs to happen inside a packed arena.

It will be interesting to see how WWE uses the Superstar after the return.

Vince McMahon.

WWE has had to make a host of unforeseen changes to their programming in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As we had reported earlier - keeping in mind the phase after WrestleMania - the company has a few last-minute storyline changes in place and that may have also affected WWE's original plan for after the PPV.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue shared a few details about what we can expect after WrestleMania, which includes a few possible returns.

Tom specifically spoke about Ronda Rousey and revealed that she could be on her way back soon.

The former RAW Women's Champion is nearing the end of her contract and Tom revealed that she is currently negotiating a new deal with WWE.

Tom stated the following:

This also could have some bearing on some roster changes. We look at Ronda Rousey, who is a possibility to return soon. She is potentially approaching what would have been the end of the three-year contract that WWE initially announced that she had but I can also say with confidence that contract negotiations are ongoing for a brand new contract that would essentially start around the time of this year's WrestleMania.

Rousey has been on a hiatus since WrestleMania 35 where she lost the RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in the main event of the show.

Shayna Baszler, a close friend of Ronda Rousey, will challenge The Man for the championship this weekend at WrestleMania 36 at the WWE Performance Center.

While we still don't know the exact date of Rousey's comeback, the ideal thing to do would be to hold off her return until the company can get back to organizing shows in packed arenas.

Rousey is a mainstream Superstar who adds a lot of value to the company and WWE would want to maximize the momentum that can be attained from her return by booking it smartly.

