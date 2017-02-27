WWE Rumors: Meltzer reveals that Sting vs. Undertaker didn't happen at WrestleMania 31 because of Vince McMahon

Reportedly, Vince had a role in the dream match not happening.

Sting vs Taker seemed like it was destined to happen one day

What's the story?

According to Dave Meltzer, the main reason behind why Sting vs. The Undertaker didn't happen at WrestleMania 31 was Vince McMahon. Both of the legendary figures were on the card at Levi's Stadium, however, WWE decided to go in a different direction regarding their opponents at the big event.

In case you didn't know...

For years now fans have spoken of one dream match in the world of professional wrestling more than any other: Sting vs. The Undertaker. The two icons of the business have seemed destined to lock horns on more than one occasion, but for one reason or another, the bout has never quite come to fruition.

The heart of the matter

As Meltzer stated in a short response to a fan question on Twitter, he believes that the main reason that the match did not happen in Santa Clara was Vince. There had reportedly been plans in the works for a while, however, the company chose to have ‘Taker face Bray Wyatt meanwhile Sting went one-on-one with Triple H.

What's next?

We'll forever be wondering "what if" now that Sting has officially retired. However, some members of the WWE Universe still hold out hope that he'll come back for one more match against The Deadman.

It's about 99% certain that ‘Taker will face Roman Reigns this year in Orlando, but perhaps WM34 in New Orleans will be the location if everything comes together perfectly.

Sportskeeda's take

We've wanted to see this match for so many years now, and it's come to the point where we're almost exhausted from talking about it. Both men are past their prime now and if Sting really can't wrestle based on medical advice, the best thing that could happen is for ‘Taker to also ride off into the sunset.

Obviously, it's devastating that we never even got to see any kind of confrontation between the two men, but for now, we'll just have to take Meltzer's word for it and imagine the contest for ourselves.

