WWE Rumors: Mick Foley on the verge of getting fired from WWE

Could Kurt Angle assume the vacant role?

by Suyash Maheshwari News 24 Feb 2017, 19:33 IST

Is Mick Foley on his way out?

According to third party sources such as Iwnerd.com, RAW General Manager Mick Foley going to be out of a job very soon and his apparent fallout with Stephanie McMahon was the first indication of it.

In January, Foley intimated the Ravishing Russian Lana that the General Manager position might soon be up for grabs.

Well @LanaWWE, that #Raw GM job just might be up for grabs soon! https://t.co/su19Xofaei — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 11, 2017

As far as his feud with Stephanie is concerned, we are still treading across the realms of the kayfabe world. But, what is not fake is Foley’s hip surgery.

A few weeks ago, Foley announced on Twitter that he is about to get a hip surgery. His post hinted that he could potentially lose his job. Here is what Foley posted on Facebook:

I’ll be getting my right hip replaced whenever I have a break in my schedule. The bad news is that a hip replacement will not allow me to fly for about six weeks, due to potential blood clotting issues – which can be fatal. Really nothing to play around with. The good news is that the GM position doesn’t offer much in the way of long-term job security – so that break might present itself as a natural course of events.

The feud could serve as the means to transition out Foley from the General Manager role.

Iwnerd.com recently reported that Kurt Angle could be in line to replace Mick Foley as the next GM of Monday Night RAW. Yes, you read it right; WWE is currently looking to use Angle in a high-profile role on WWE TV.

While the revelation might come across as an absolute shocker, Angle did play the of SmackDown’s General Manager back in 2004, albeit briefly.

With tensions peaking on RAW, it does look like a new manager is on his way. As far as Mick Foley is concerned, we wish him the very best for his surgery as well as his future endeavours.

