WWE Rumors: Mojo Rawley signs new multi-year deal

Danny Hart
22 Jun 2019, 06:09 IST

Mojo Rawley was drafted to Raw in the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up
What's the story?

Mojo Rawley has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin.

In case you didn't know…

After spells in American Football with the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals, Mojo Rawley signed a WWE contract in August 2012 and made his televised debut in May 2013 as part of an NXT Battle Royal.

His first high-profile match in NXT came in February 2014 at NXT Arrival, where he defeated CJ Parker (now known as Juice Robinson), while his most memorable storyline with the brand began in June 2015 when he formed the Hype Bros tag team with Zack Ryder.

In July 2016, Rawley achieved his goal of making it to WWE’s main roster when he was drafted to SmackDown Live. He remained in a tag team with Ryder for the next 16 months before bringing an end to their alliance by attacking the former Intercontinental champion in November 2017, turning heel in the process.

During Ryder’s absence due to injury in early 2017, Rawley emerged as the surprising winner of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 after receiving help from NFL star – and one of his closest friends – Rob Gronkowski.

In recent months, the former Hype Bro has debuted a new persona as part of the Raw roster. However, instead of regularly competing in matches on Monday nights, he has been gradually building his character by cutting promos in front of the crowd during commercial breaks, with the videos later being released on social media.

The heart of the matter

Ryan Satin is reporting that Mojo Rawley has agreed a new WWE contract, but the exact length of the deal is not certain.

The 32-year-old becomes the third Superstar to extend his contract with the company in the last week, following confirmation that 205 Live stars Mike & Maria Kanellis signed new five-year deals recently.

What's next?

Given that he has now reportedly signed a new deal, it is safe to assume that we will be seeing a lot more from Mojo Rawley in the coming years on WWE programming.

Tags:
WWE Raw Mojo Rawley
Fetching more content...
