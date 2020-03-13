WWE Rumors - Monday Night RAW could also be moved to The Performance Centre amidst COVID-19 fears

Monday Night RAW could also be moved

Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown has been moved to the Performance Center amidst fears that the COVID-19 virus is spreading much quicker than many authorities in the world can manage.

It's now been advised in many states in America that large gatherings should be canceled and the likes of UEFA and The FA have decided not to take any risks and suspended football games for the time being.

WWE has made their own sacrifices and even though WrestleMania 36 is still going ahead at this moment in time, the company is doing everything they can to ensure the safety fo their fans. As a result, SmackDown has been moved to the Performance Center and only essential personnel will be in attendance.

WrestleVotes revealed on their Twitter that Monday Night RAW is expected to follow suit. The show that was originally set to emanate live from Pittsburgh Pennsylvania will now be moved to the Performance Center.

This Monday’s RAW, which was to take place in Pittsburgh, will likely move to the Performance Center as well. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 13, 2020

Sporting events all over the world are currently being canceled and even WWE's main rivals AEW have been forced to move next week's Dynamite show since it was originally set to be recorded in Rochester.

This could become a common thing in the coming weeks for many planned wrestling shows, so stay with Sportskeeda for all the breaking news regarding the COVID-19 virus.