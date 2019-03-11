WWE Rumors: Monumental change to happen at next Saudi Arabia PPV?

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.86K // 11 Mar 2019, 12:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could we get another huge announcement from Stephanie McMahon and WWE?

What's the story?

WWE debuted two new shows in Saudi Arabia in 2018 - Greatest Royal Rumble, and Crown Jewel, following WWE's 10-year deal with the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia.

But, both these shows involved just the male Superstars as the women Superstars did not travel to the Middle East owing to Saudi Arabia's conservative culture and the rules enforced on women there.

In case you didn't know...

WWE staged the Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel PPVs from Saudi Arabia last year, which saw the men of RAW and SmackDown battle it out.

Following the announcement the card, where women did not feature, WWE's Triple H spoke about the situation and said that he understood the reason why people were questioning WWE's decision to not have women in Saudi Arabia, but that we must respect other people's cultures.

But he did open the door to women Superstars featuring on a card in Saudi Arabia.

“While, right now, women are not competing in the event, we have had discussions about that and we believe and hope that, in the next few years they will be. That is a significant cultural shift in Saudi Arabia," said Triple H.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer is reporting that there may be a possibility that women Superstars may feature in this year's Saudi Arabia shows.

WWE has still not announced if there were be a second, all-women Evolution PPV in 2019, which gives a hint that the women could feature in Saudi Arabia, the Observer report states.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: WWE's return to Saudi Arabia confirmed

Advertisement

What's next?

WWE hasn't yet announced when the next Saudi Arabia show will take place, but reports indicate that it may be in May, while the second show could be in November.

Advertisement