WWE Rumors: More details emerge on Sasha Banks' backstage incident at WrestleMania 35

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.62K // 13 Apr 2019, 00:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Banks reportedly told WWE she would not be re-signing unless several changes were made.

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Sasha Banks was reportedly involved in a physical altercation backstage at WrestleMania 35, amid mounting frustration with the company.

In case you didn't know...

Joining the main roster in 2015, the Boss is one of the WWE's four horsewomen and a cornerstone of the Women's Revolution. Banks is a four-time RAW Women's Champion, though her reigns have been noticably short, especially compared to fellow champions such as Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss.

At Elimination Chamber 2019, Banks and longtime friend and rival Bayley made history by becoming the first WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. At WrestleMania 35, the pair lost the gold to The IIconics in a match that also featured Nia Jax & Tamina, and the Divas of Doom.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by Slice Wrestling, Banks became furious after being told she and Bayley would be losing the titles and aired her frustrations about being consistently booked to lose. With Vince McMahon present, Banks reportedly got in a verbal spat with a producer, with the scene being described as "irrational."

After several female Superstars attempted to calm the Boss down, Banks allegedly backhanded one un-named Superstar, unintentionally busting open her lip.

Banks recently cancelled a Wendy Williams appearance, citing personal issues, and according to this report has told WWE she does not intend to re-sign unless changes are made to her character and booking. The report also states that the women of WWE are divided in opinion on what happened.

Report:



As We Previously Reported https://t.co/u8IoPH551S Sasha Banks Had A Serious Incident Backstage At WrestleMania. Read Below For The Latest Details On The Current Situation. pic.twitter.com/SES2u70RmP — SW (@SliceWrestling) April 12, 2019

What's next?

Despite this alleged altercation and growing tension between the former champion and WWE, Banks remains a RAW Superstar, though could move to SmackDown Live as part of next week's Superstar Shake-Up.

Advertisement