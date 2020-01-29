WWE Rumors- More details on Sasha Banks' alleged injury; when she was taken out the Royal Rumble

Sasha Banks

A lot has been made of the fact that Sasha Banks did not take part in the Royal Rumble match which has, of course, sparked a lot of speculation online regarding why she missed the match. Why not? It's Sasha Banks, right!

It has been reported that Banks is dealing with an injury that forced her to miss the Royal Rumble, with many people speculating online that she had received an ankle injury. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful clarified that he did not know the nature of Banks' injury,

When asking why Sasha Banks wasn't in tonight's Royal Rumble, Fightful was informed that Sasha Banks wasn't cleared to compete. She's not wrestled since January 3. We weren't told the specific injury or the severity of the injury, or even when she's expected to be back.

Even though she hasn't wrestled since the January 3rd episode of SmackDown Live when she took a nasty bump from a Dana Brooke top-rope move, it would seem that Sasha Banks was removed from the Royal Rumble fairly last minute, at least according to John Pollock of Post Wrestling,

One person with knowledge of the situation said she was set to be evaluated this past Friday and has been dealing with an injury since the beginning of the month

It is reported that Santina Marella or Kelly Kelly were Sasha Banks' last minute replacements, which would add up, if she was indeed evaluated on Friday and taken out of the match just a couple of days before.

We'll be sure to update you with more details on Sasha Banks' situation when we learn more. But I feel it's important to stress that no-one should be speculating on this given what's happened with Banks in the past!

