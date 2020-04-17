WWE Rumors - More details regarding Lana's future with the company after Rusev's release

Following Rusev's release, there's now an update on Lana's future in WWE.

Rusev and Lana have been married to each other since 2016.

Rusev and Lana

WWE dropped a bombshell on the wrestling world when they released multiple Superstars and backstage personnel in one day on Wednesday. More than 15 Superstars lost their jobs, including former 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, former Tag Team Champion Heath Slater, and former US Champion Zack Ryder, among others.

One of the most shocking names on the list was that of former US Champion Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute was last seen in one of the most popular angles on RAW featuring himself, Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Rusev had been kept off-screen for a long time and did not feature at WrestleMania 36 either, likely due to his contract negotiations. With Rusev's release, there was speculation regarding the future of his wife Lana in the company.

However, Dave Meltzer of The Observer has stated that there are no plans to release Lana:

Rusev was released just days after pledging a $20,000 donation for people in the company who weren’t under contract that worked at arena shows that were shut down. He hadn’t been used much of late and was involved in a contract dispute. His wife, Catherine Jo Perry (Lana) will not be cut.

Rusev had hinted on Twitter that he had been axed by the WWE even before the news was made official. Rusev's former tag team partner Aiden English was also released by the company.

Rusev's release came as a surprise to most

It comes as a surprise that WWE chose to release someone who was as popular as Rusev. The Bulgarian had proven time and again that he was one of the most loved Superstars on the roster and could work well as a babyface as well as a heel.

With Rusev's talent, it is almost certain that he will land on both feet and hopefully be better used in whichever company he chooses to join after his WWE departure.