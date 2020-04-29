WWE

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that more Superstars have been released by WWE but their names have not yet been revealed.

Earlier this week, the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer broke the news that Cain Velasquez is the latest Superstar to have been let go by the company.

Writing on Fightful Select, Sapp said people spoke highly of Velasquez at WWE’s Performance Center, while he also revealed that even more cuts have already taken place.

“The word of Cain Velasquez's release came this week, and there are other names that have been cut that WWE didn't publicly announce. Everyone we've talked to at the WWE Performance Center and in WWE said Velasquez was very nice and respectful when he was around. His deal was scheduled to go into the fall of 2022.”

WWE releases in 2020

WWE released 18 Superstars on April 15 as a cost-cutting measure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kurt Angle, Rusev, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and long-term servants Heath Slater and Zack Ryder were among the high-profile names who received their releases, while senior official Mike Chioda was let go after 31 years with the company.

In previous years, WWE has been reluctant to release certain Superstars after they asked to be released from their contracts, with AEW's Brodie Lee (formerly known as Luke Harper) and Mike Kanellis being two examples in 2019.

However, WrestleVotes reported this week that WWE is allowing “just about anyone” to leave if they ask for their release.

Deonna Purrazzo discusses her WWE release

Several Superstars from NXT have also departed WWE this month, including Deonna Purrazzo.

“The Virtuosa” recently spoke to Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy about her WWE career and her possible next move in the wrestling business.

