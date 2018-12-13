WWE Rumors: Multiple WWE superstars fall ill ahead of TLC

Unfortunately, a lot of superstars are currently sick

What's the story?

Finn Balor missed RAW this week, and it came to light that he was ill and not injured as had been first believed. It turns out that he may not be the only superstar who's sick at the moment.

PWInsider and Cageside Seats report that Alexa Bliss and Mandy Rose are both ill as well. In fact, Rose's illness may be the reason why her match against Naomi was called off.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor was the leader of the resistance against Baron Corbin and his reign of terror on last week's episode of RAW. This week, Seth Rollins had to step up to the plate as Balor did not make it to RAW.

Balor is scheduled to face Drew McIntyre at TLC.

The heart of the matter

POST Wrestling suggested that the issue with Balor at the moment is that he does not have clearance for physical contact, owing to his illness. He is expected to be cleared by the time TLC comes around. Therefore, in all likelihood, his match against Drew McIntyre will go on as was planned. But he is not the only one that's ill.

Alexa Bliss put up an Instagram story where she mentioned that she was ill too. Mandy Rose mentioned the same on her Snapchat as well, bringing the illness count up to three now. While Bliss is currently not competing, owing to her injuries, Rose was supposed to take on Naomi on SmackDown Live. This match had to be cancelled owing to the fact that Rose was ill.

What's next?

One can only hope that all three return to full health in no time. Balor is critical to RAW storylines at the moment, and therefore, his recovery is a must. Let's hope he has a great match at TLC.

Do you think Balor can stand tall at TLC this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

