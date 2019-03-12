WWE Rumors: New backstage update on Dean Ambrose's WWE future after Raw

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 11.16K // 12 Mar 2019, 19:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon isn't ready to give up just yet.

What's the story?

So is Dean Ambrose still leaving? The same question continues to remain unanswered as we head into WrestleMania 35.

Dave Meltzer gave us a backstage update on the Lunatic Fringe's current contract status on the heels of the latest episode of Raw.

In case you didn't know...

Billed as the final battle of The Shield, the Hounds of Justice came out victorious against the heel trio of Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre at Fastlane 2019.

The former WWE Champions had a night to remember as they brutalized Corbin in the finish fo the match to celebrate with a heartfelt hug.

Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose kicked off this week's Raw with a farewell address and sadly for the WWE Universe, ended their alliance for good. However, it was an evening to forget for Ambrose, who lost a Falls Count Anywhere match against Drew McIntyre in the main event of Raw.

The Scottish Psychopath added insult to injury as he laid out Ambrose with a Claymore Kick near the Titantron to close out the show.

The heart of the matter

On the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer opened up about Ambrose's impending WWE departure and confirmed that there has been no change in the WWE superstar's mindset. Ambrose has still not signed a contract extension, and as things stand, is scheduled to leave the company after WrestleMania 35.

Meltzer checked with his sources and was informed that there is no angle or work in place as previously imagined and that Ambrose is done with WWE.

Ambrose's contract expires sometime in the second half of April and as reported earlier, WWE is still actively trying to convince him to stick around by offering him incredibly lucrative deals.

Advertisement

However, the Grand Slam Champion doesn't want the money but is more inclined towards getting some creative freedom.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see how WWE utilizes Ambrose at WrestleMania and if he does decide to stay. Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon and the entire WWE management are all trying their best to change Ambrose's mind.

Will he be convinced? What are your thoughts about the situation? Has WWE lost one of its hardest working talents? Comment below.

Advertisement