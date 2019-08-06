×
WWE Rumors: New details on how FOX move will change SmackDown touring schedule

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
545   //    06 Aug 2019, 04:28 IST

The SmackDown touring schedule seems primed to undergo significant changes after the show moves to FOX

What's the story?

Per PWInsider, WWE SmackDown Live moving to Friday nights on FOX from October 4th, 2019, will completely change the blue brand's touring schedule.

Additionally, apart from the working days for the WWE's SmackDown brand changing, the blue brand's work schedule could likely be reduced from a 4-day to a 3-day lineup per week.

In case you didn't know...

For years, the WWE's RAW and SmackDown brands have been working a 4-day per week schedule, with RAW Superstars currently working from Friday to Monday and SmackDown performers working from Saturday to Tuesday.

In other words, the RAW staff's shift comprises Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, whereas the SmackDown employees work on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with the aforementioned schedules only changing on rare occasions, either when a house show is cancelled, or when the promotion is putting forth a PPV event on a Sunday.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider is now reporting that once the WWE's SmackDown Live show moves to the FOX Network on October 4th, the SmackDown Superstars could possibly enjoy a reduced shift going from working a 4-day Saturday to Tuesday schedule, to a 3-day Friday to Sunday schedule.

Nevertheless, one ought to note that the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had recently revealed that the SmackDown touring schedule after its move to FOX would be a 4-day lineup whereby the blue brand's Superstars will work on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Presently, the only indication that The Observer's report on SmackDown's schedule after its move to FOX is precise, is a SmackDown house show which is being advertised for the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky on Thursday, October 17th, 2019.

Furthermore, irrespective of SmackDown Live's move to FOX changing the blue brand's touring schedule, the RAW touring lineup is expected to remain the same, from Friday to Monday.

What's next?

The WWE's SmackDown Live show is all set to move to FOX from Friday, October 4th onward.

What are your thoughts on WWE potentially reducing the SmackDown touring schedule from 4 days to 3 days per week? Sound off!

