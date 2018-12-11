WWE Rumors: New favorites indicate big title changes at TLC

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 784 // 11 Dec 2018, 19:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ambrose could be Champion on Sunday night

What's the story?

TLC takes place this weekend and there are a number of Championships on the line as part of the show, with the United States Championship, Universal Championship and the Raw Tag Team Championships currently the only main roster titles that are not on the line in San Jose.

In case you didn't know...

There are now 11 matches on the card for this weekend's event which include the highly anticipated Intercontinental Championship match between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, as well as the first-ever women's TLC match as Becky Lynch defends the SmackDown Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte.

Ronda Rousey puts the Raw Women's Championship on the line against Nia Jax, whilst The Bar defend in a triple threat match against The New Day and The Usos and Daniel Bryan puts the WWE Championship on the line against former Champion AJ Styles.

The heart of the matter

Recent favorites have emerged ahead of this weekend's show which now indicate that Dean Ambrose could be walking out with the Intercontinental Championship, whilst Asuka is now heavily boosted to be the woman to come out on top over Charlotte and Becky Lynch. To see the full list of favorites for the show click here.

Asuka hasn't held a main roster Championship in WWE, so that would be her first Women's Championship in WWE, whilst a win for Dean Ambrose would guarantee that his feud with Seth Rollins will continue into WrestleMania season.

What's next?

Favourites will continue to emerge over the next few days, as TLC takes place on Sunday Night, December 16th live from San Jose and is WWE's final pay-per-view of the year.

Do you think Dean Ambrose and Asuka will leave San Jose with Championship gold? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement