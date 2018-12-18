×
WWE Rumors: New WWE Championship belt to be unveiled on SmackDown Live?

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.59K   //    18 Dec 2018, 08:13 IST

The
The "new" Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

Something a number of fans may have missed on WWE TLC is the incredible promo Daniel Bryan cut on the pre-show. Bryan's old school promo saw him berate Mike Rome and Cathy Kelly for pushing consumerism before the Champion announced that he was refusing to wear his own merch.

Bryan continued to rail on consumerism saying that when he created his new world, people like Rome and Kelly would have no part to play in it. However, what Bryan said next was most interesting. He railed on the WWE Championship belt for having a leather strap before promising to do something about it.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship a few weeks ago on SmackDown from AJ Styles. The way Bryan won was more talked about than the fact that he won as one of WWE's biggest babyfaces of the modern era hit Styles with a low bow before finishing him off with the patented running knees.

Bryan followed it up with a post-match beatdown and Styles finally got his rematch at WWE TLC. Despite coming close to winning, Bryan eventually rolled up the challenger to leave TLC still Champion.

The heart of the matter

During his promo, Daniel Bryan took a shot at the WWE Championship belt for having a leather strap. He promised to have the leather strap changed and replaced with something sustainable:

“I am going to take this leather belt that was made from a skinned cow, that I like to name Daisy, and I’m going to replace it with something sustainable, something better and the new Daniel Bryan is gonna create a new world that these people don’t have a part of.” H/T: FOX Sports Asia

What's next?

We have to wait till WWE SmackDown later tonight to see if Bryan goes through with his promise.

