WWE Rumors - New WWE taping schedule revealed

This U-turn comes days after it was revealed shows would be live.

WWE recently announced live shows had been given the go-ahead to continue.

​ WWE has taken another U-turn

It was announced last week that WWE would be allowed to return to their live broadcasts from the Performance Center after The Governor of Florida deemed WWE "Essential Media".

It was then believed that the company would continue to produce live shows throughout the next few weeks as the global pandemic continues to disturb everyday life, but according to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, there has been another U-turn on this plan.

Ryan Satin reports that the rest of this week's shows will be live up until Saturday, April 25th, when WWE will put a new system in effect in order to control the number of stars that need to travel to events.

Dropping an exclusive on @WrestlingSheet in a minute regarding WWE making a BIG change to their filming schedule to increase the level of safety for performers. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 17, 2020

According to the report, the company will record two episodes of SmackDown on the 25th which will then be aired on May 1st and May 8th. The following Monday, the company will pre-record two episodes of RAW for that night and the following week which will be May 4th.

Wednesday, April 29th, two episodes of NXT will be recorded and much the same as RAW, they will then be streamed that night and the following week.

WWE will then take a break until after all of these shows have aired on Monday, May 11th, when they will tape both RAW and SmackDown for that week.

The following day, RAW for the following week will be taped so that it will then air on May 18th, along with the SmackDown episode for May 22nd.

Wednesday, May 13th, will then see the company record two episodes of NXT to cover them on the USA Network until May 20th.

The report went on to state that on May 25th, WWE will revert back to recording two episodes of RAW, which will then air that night and on June 1st, before following the same process the following night with SmackDown which will air on May 29th, and June 5th.

Wednesday, May 27th, will see two episodes of NXT recorded with the latter airing on June 3rd.

WWE will then take another break until June 8th, when they will record one episode of RAW and one for SmackDown which will air on June 12th. The following day WWE will record the episode of NXT for June 10th, before taking a break until June 15th.

On June 15th, one episode of RAW and one episode of SmackDown will be recorded so that the blue brand's show will air on June 19th. The following day an episode of RAW for June 22nd, and SmackDown will be taped and will air on June 26th.

Wednesday, June 17th, will see two episodes of NXT pre-recorded that will air up to June 24th, and the following Monday on June 29th, WWE will then record two more episodes of RAW that will air that night and on July 6th. The following day on June 30th, two episodes of SmackDown will be recorded and will air on July 3rd and July 10th.

The final pre-record that WWE has announced will take place on Wednesday, July 1st and will see two episodes of NXT recorded to air up until July 8th.

This new move is designed to limit the number of stars who will need to travel to the Performance Center at any one time as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause unprecedented problems all over the world.