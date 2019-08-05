WWE Rumors: Next Saudi Arabia event name, date and location confirmed

Crown Jewel 2019 has been confirmed!

What's the story?

WWE's next event in Saudi Arabia will be named Crown Jewel 2019 and will air from the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 31st, PWInsider.com has today reported and is expected to be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

In case you didn't know...

Crown Jewel 2019 will be the fourth live event WWE has broadcast from Saudi Arabia under their ten-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority - with the Greatest Royal Rumble following last year's WrestleMania, Crown Jewel taking place in November, Super Show-Down following this year's WrestleMania and a then-unconfirmed event being rumoured for October/November.

Several WWE Live UK shows were shuffled or cancelled, with many believing this was due to the then-unreleased date of the Saudi Arabia event, with Friday, November 1st and Friday, November 8th being rumoured.

Last year's Crown Jewel saw Brock Lesnar defeat Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship, a Best In The World tournament that birthed Shane McMahon's new nickname, as well as Triple H and a returning Shawn Michaels take on Undertaker and Kane.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider.com is today reporting that WWE will present Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia on Halloween - Thursday, October 31st from Riyadh.

The event will go live from the King Saud University Stadium and will be the first event in Saudi Arabia not to be broadcast on a Friday.

What's next?

Well, hopefully, more information and some match announcements! WWE usually have returning legends and 'dream matches' at these events, so the announcements will be eagerly awaited.

We'll keep you updated with more on Crown Jewel 2019 as and when we get it

