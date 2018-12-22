×
WWE Rumors: WWE reportedly releasing Ronda Rousey documentary

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
120   //    22 Dec 2018, 11:51 IST

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey has had a dream debut year in the WWE. In just over four months of her in-ring debut and four televised matches later, she found herself in possession of the RAW Women's Championship, a title she's defended since.

According to PWInsider, WWE has a WWE 24 special prepared for Rousey, with the date being revealed as well.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey has been on an absolute tear since joining WWE. She surpassed people's expectations and found herself becoming one of the most popular stars on the roster. She's been a game changer for the Women's division and has shown such rapid improvement in the ring that she's already been compared to Kurt Angle and Charlotte Flair.

She won the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam, and unlike a certain part-time champion, Rousey shows up week in and week out and has defended the title in ever PPV since winning it.

She's established herself as one of the top dogs of the company and from what it seems, she's only going to get bigger and bigger.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider revealed that WWE will be airing a "WWE 24" special on Ronda Rousey right after Royal Rumble 2019. It's going to be interesting to see what lies ahead for her.

The rumor mill seems to be unison about the fact that Rousey is pencilled in to headline WrestleMania 35. Whether it's a rematch against Charlotte Flair, a match against Becky Lynch or even a triple threat match, no one knows.

However, she's undoubtedly made an impact and given how amazing WWE 24 specials have always been, there's no doubt that this too, will be a memorable one. It's going to be interesting to see which timeline will be covered in the documentary.

What's next?

Rousey currently has no challengers for the women's title, but that's likely about to change as it's rumored that Charlotte Flair will challenge Rousey at the Royal Rumble.

