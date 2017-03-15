WWE Rumors: Nia Jax could be add to the Raw Women's title match at WrestleMania

Nia's rampage might earn her a title shot.

by Rohit Relan News 15 Mar 2017, 05:19 IST

Nia Jax destroyed Bayley at this week’s Raw

What’s the story?

It was speculated that a Fatal 4 Way match will take place at Wrestlemania 33 to determine the Raw Women’s Champion. However, last week at Raw, a triple threat match was announced to take place at the Grandest Stage of Them All, including Sasha Banks, Bayley and Charlotte.

This defied the earlier rumours which mentioned that even Jax would be in the mix for the Women’s title.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer opined that Jax could still be added to the bout in coming weeks as it’s the only way the segment carried out on this week’s Raw would make sense.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, Stephanie McMahon announced that Bayley would compete with Charlotte at the Showcase of the Immortals and if Sasha defeats Bayley, the match at Wrestlemania would be contested under Triple Threat rules. The Boss managed to beat Bayley and added herself to the Women's Championship match at Wrestlemania.

Nia Jax was absent from last week’s taping and vignettes were shown for the Triple Threat Match at Wrestlemania 33.

The heart of the matter

This week, Nia requested for an opportunity to face the Women's Champion at Wrestlemania to which Stephanie McMahon responded by putting Jax in a match against Bayley. Though Bayley won the match via disqualification, Nia left no stone unturned to impress the authorities of the red brand by assaulting and humiliating the Hugger.

Meltzer believes that this segment was mostly done to put Jax in the title picture and build the path to a Wrestlemania Fatal 4 way match. Nia tweeted the following after her assault on Bayley:

You’re exactly where you’ll stay @itsBayleyWWE . Broken, alone, and soon you won’t have your title to hug at night. — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) March 14, 2017

What’s next?

A fatal-4 way match might be in works for the Show of Shows featuring Bayley, Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax. As of now, no formal announcement has been made but it is expected in the coming weeks before 2nd April.

Author's take

A Fatal-4 Way match is the best booking option to represent the Raw’s women’ division at Wrestlemania this year. Nia, Charlotte, Sasha and Bayley have had amazing performances throughout last year and you can expect this match to be yet another visual spectacle.

These women have been the highlight of the WWE’s flagship show’s women’s division and all of them deserve their Wrestlemania moment.

