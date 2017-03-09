WWE Rumors: No plans for Roman Reigns to turn heel against The Undertaker

by Rohit Nath News 09 Mar 2017, 23:45 IST

Roman Reigns’ staredown with The Undertaker on RAW was met with overwhelming chants of "Roman sucks”

What's the story?

According to Cageside Seats, there are no plans for Roman Reigns to turn heel in his WrestleMania feud against The Undertaker.

In case you didn’t know...

Roman Reigns eliminated The Undertaker at the Royal Rumble which was the catalyst for their feud at WrestleMania.

On the Raw after Fastlane, Braun Strowman called Roman Reigns out, which led to The Undertaker appearing instead. As The Phenom entered the ring, Strowman fled and Roman Reigns entered. Reigns told The Undertaker “this is my yard”, while the two stared down and looked at the WrestleMania sign.

While the two had an intense staredown, the crowd chanted “Roman sucks” in huge numbers. The Undertaker then proceeded to chokeslam Reigns and walk away.

The heart of the matter

WWE has failed to get Roman Reigns cheered by the crowd against any opponent, so there is no chance that Reigns gets even remotely cheered against a widely respected legend such as The Undertaker. What is interesting now is that this is possibly the first time ever that a huge portion of the audience expects The Undertaker to lose at WrestleMania.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon has wanted to see Roman Reigns have a match against The Undertaker for a long time now and may likely view this as a “passing of the torch” moment.

However, the fact of the matter is, no matter what endorsement The Undertaker may give Roman, The Big Dog won’t be able to escape a sea of 70,000+ people booing him at WrestleMania.

What’s next?

Roman Reigns will face The Undertaker in a match that will be dreaded by most fans who fear that Reigns will pin The Phenom at WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Being in a feud with arguably the most beloved character in WWE history is the perfect opportunity for WWE to turn Roman Reigns heel and truly get organic heat on him. No matter what, the fans will not accept him as a babyface in this feud, and there is no doubt that WWE knows that. However, Vince McMahon seems to be hellbent on setting Reigns, a man with tremendous talent, up for failure.

It is really baffling as to how WWE constantly tries to push Reigns as a top babyface yet constantly sets him up for failure.

