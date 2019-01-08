WWE Rumors: NXT call-ups are backstage at Monday Night Raw

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 493 // 08 Jan 2019, 06:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could some of these NXT stars debut tonight?

What's the story?

With the WWE facing off against the NCAA National Championship game tonight, they might have to pull out some surprises. And it just so happens that most of the NXT call-ups that were announced last month are currently in Orlando, Florida.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

As we move closer to the Road to WrestleMania, we'll begin to see some new faces pop up between now and the Royal Rumble. Last month, the WWE announced several superstars would be making the jump from NXT to the WWE.

Nikki Cross, who has already appeared once on SmackDown Live and is currently travelling with the Blue Brand, will officially join the main roster very soon. The WWE also announced that Lars Sullivan would be debuting soon when they showed vignettes for him back at WWE TLC.

Over the past few weeks, the WWE added a few more talents to the list. EC3, Heavy Machinery, and Lacey Evans were all stated to be making their way to the main roster in the near future. Whether they'll debut for Raw or SmackDown Live is unknown. However, it seems we may get one or two on tonight's episode of Raw.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson of PWInsider revealed today that EC3, Heavy Machinery, Lars Sullivan, and Lacey Evans are all backstage at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, where Monday Night Raw is taking place. As far as Nikki Cross goes, she's still touring with SmackDown Live and is at the house show in North Charleston, SC tonight.

What's next?

Tonight, The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers will face each other for the NCAA National Championship in college football. It's one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year and is a rematch that fans of both sides have been eagerly waiting on. The WWE has a tough night ahead of them ratings wise.

However, the return of John Cena, Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesnar, along with Hulk Hogan, who will be honouring the late "Mean" Gene Okerlund, should help keep fans interested throughout the night.

Adding a few NXT call-ups to the show might be enough to bring the company's sinking ratings back up a few notches. We'll have to wait and see what happens tonight.

Advertisement