WWE Rumors: NXT expected to debut on USA Network on September 18

NXT could be moving very, very soon

According to a report from Wrestling Observer's Figure Four Online, WWE will not only be moving NXT to the USA Network, but will be doing it relatively soon.

According to FFO, WWE is looking to get the jump on AEW's new Wednesday night show - which itself premieres on TNT on October 2nd, and want to get NXT on cable as soon as possible.

So, it looks like we'll be seeing NXT on USA starting on September 18.

WWE NXT on USA Network to debut on September 18 https://t.co/pq9i9LXFpA pic.twitter.com/5y2lnpuPQH — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) August 19, 2019

The report also suggests that, as the launch date is so soon, locations for the taping (as well as subsequent tapings) will probably be announced, as well.

Either way, it's expected that WWE will announce all of this on Raw tonight, so we'll have to stay tuned to find out for sure.

What's not certain is, if this move to the USA Network happens, what happens to NXT on the WWE Network. NXT has been a Network mainstay since its launch in 2014 and is one of its most popular programs. It would have to be reasoned that a good portion of their subscribers are there specifically for the Black and Yellow brand.

It would stand to reason that, at the very least, aired episodes will eventually make their way back to the Network - in much the same way episodes of Raw and SmackDown do - as well as the airing of NXT TakeOver specials. That would, however, leave a hole on Wednesday nights that a large segment of their subscriber base have grown accustomed to tuning in to.

What do you think? Is NXT moving to USA best for business? Or is it all a big blunder? Let us know in ye olde comments section. Do it! We crave your viewpoints! It sustains us!