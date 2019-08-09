WWE Rumors: NXT reportedly heading to FS1, details on show format, talents and more

WWE NXT currently airs as a WWE Network original show and runs every Wednesday night from 8-9 pm ET. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, longstanding rumors that NXT might be moving to FOX Sports 1 appear to be true, and the show looks like it will be getting a new home.

WWE is set to kick-off a massive new money deal with FOX when SmackDown Live moves to FOX Sports beginning on Friday, October 4th. SmackDown Live will join FOX's weekend sports lineup which includes NFL and college football programming.

WWE SmackDown Live is expected to undergo several cosmetic changes in presentation and possibly content when it makes the move to FOX in October.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plan is for FOX Sports 1 to air NXT on Wednesday nights, live, from 8-10 PM ET.

While no official announcement has been made by WWE, NXT airing live from 8-10 on Wednesday nights would put the show in direct competition with AEW, which will also be airing live from 8-10 PM ET on Wednesday nights on TNT.

"The working idea is for a live two-hour show with the feeling that a taped show will not work to head-off AEW," Dave Meltzer wrote. "Where WWE feels they have the edge is they have an endless supply of main roster talent they can shuffle in whenever they want them."

The Observer adds the deal was largely agreed to back in late June or early July, and as of this writing, it remains unknown if the show will continue to emanate from Full Sail University in Florida or tour along with other WWE main roster programs.

WWE NXT is gearing up for its big TakeOver Toronto event, being headlined by Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano, taking place this Saturday night, just one night before WWE SummerSlam.

