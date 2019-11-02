WWE Rumors: NXT stars needed a police escort to the arena ahead of SmackDown

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 02 Nov 2019, 18:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The stars of NXT almost didn't get to the show on time

The stars of NXT invaded SmackDown last night in order to make a statement ahead of Survivor Series, but it appears that they nearly didn't make it in time.

The NXT brand was drafted in when it was made clear that the SmackDown roster wouldn't make it back to the United States in time for SmackDown on FOX. Vince McMahon was then forced to rewrite the show in a matter of hours and decided that the best option was to call on the services of NXT.

The likes of NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT Champion Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Rhea Ripley, Matt Riddle, and Keith Lee all made appearances on the Blue brand as part of one of their best-ever episodes.

Police escort to the arena?

It was quite a worrying day for WWE as they waited to hear the news that their roster was finally heading back from Saudi Arabia following "mechanical issues" which is why the NXT roster was flown in at short notice.

The plane carrying the NXT stars landed just five minutes before the show aired, which according to a report by John Pollock of Post Wrestling, meant that they needed a police escort to the arena to make it on time.

Was told the NXT charter didn't land until 7:55 pm and they had a police escort to get them to the building.



One person I spoke with added they could not have cut it any closer to get everyone in place for the third segment when Shayna Baszler made her appearance. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) November 2, 2019

Luckily, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman kicked off the show and managed to take up some time by replaying his match and making the announcement regarding his move over to RAW. Shayna Baszler was then the first star to make her appearance following the Women's Championship match and the show then seemingly went ahead without any hiccup.

Do you think NXT's invasion of SmackDown was exactly what the brand needed? Have your say in the comments section below...