WWE Rumors - NXT Superstar is reportedly the favorite to win Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble matches are usually the most highly-anticipated bouts of the yearly PPV. and the upcoming 2020 edition has two matches that have various possible angles to get excited.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz previewed the Royal Rumble PPV in a special edition of Sportstkeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

While talking about the Women's Royal Rumble match, Tom Colohue stated that Shayna Baszler is still the favourite to walk out of the show as the winner.

He also gave Sasha Banks an outside chance of winning the match, which could be done to set up a potential SmackDown Women's Championship match against Bayley at WrestleMania 36.

However, Tom added that WWE is focused on putting over Baszler and the NXT brand as a whole at Royal Rumble.

Here's what Tom had to say:

My pick for winner, I’ve been saying it for a few weeks now and I stand by it, would be Shayna Baszler. She just lost her NXT Women’s Championship, even though she was eliminated by a newcomer in the Battle Royal I don’t think there is a storyline being planned there. I think she is going to step straight up because Becky Lynch does need new opponents."

He added: There is also an outside chance I think Sasha Banks could do it because ultimately it would be very easy for someone like Sasha Banks to win, that begins her storyline with Bayley and then the night after on RAW, Shayna Baszler attacks Becky Lynch and starts the whole storyline, just as easy as the Royal Rumble win.

"But I think they want to put over Shayna Baszler, they want to put over NXT and they want to start this feud hot."

Becky Lynch is widely expected to retain the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at Royal Rumble, and The Man would then need a fresh challenger for 'Mania. The Queen of Spades is currently the best option for a match against Lynch - unless, of course WWE manages to get Ronda Rousey back....