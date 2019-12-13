WWE Rumors: NXT Superstar to get a big push and feud against Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch has reigned supreme as the RAW Women's Champion and The Man could become Becky 2 Belts again if she and Charlotte Flair manage to beat The Kabuki Warriors at TLC.

However, what happens in RAW Women's title picture after TLC with Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season just around the corner?

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there have been rumors circulating for a long time regarding WWE booking Shayna Baszler to lose the NXT Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley before she gets called up for a feud with Becky Lynch.

Meltzer, however, highlighted the fact that WWE may be apprehensive about moving NXT Stars to RAW and SmackDown as that may lessen the value of the Black and Gold brand.

The strong booking of NXT at Survivor Series was done to put the brand over big and calling up top NXT talents now would be taking a step backwards.

It was also added that the plan to get Baszler to the main roster has been in the works for quite some time now.

The Queen of Spades main-evented and won the Survivor Series Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Bayley. The 2-time NXT Women's Champion was booked strongly in the build-up to the PPV and the company also dropped strong hints of Lynch and Baszler possibly facing each other in a solo match down the line.

Baszler is scheduled to take on Ripley for the NXT Women's title on the upcoming episode of NXT on December 18th.

It's highly likely that WWE books Baszler to drop the title to Ripley which would then clear her path to the main roster for a potential storyline with Becky Lynch.

A Royal Rumble title match between Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch sounds like a big-money contest in the making.