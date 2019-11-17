WWE Rumors: Oney Lorcan requests release

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 17 Nov 2019, 06:04 IST SHARE

The Boston Brawler has been a constant thorn in the side of the Undisputed Era

The Star Destroyer's four-year run

Oney Lorcan joined WWE back in 2015, making his debut for NXT soon after the new year. He's been a mainstay on both the Black & Gold brand and 205 Live ever since, putting on some seriously stiff bouts with some of the best the company has had to offer.

After a short feud with Danny Burch, the two formed a tag team built around good old fashioned hard-hitting brawling. The two, known to the WWE Universe as One-Two, even fought for the NXT Tag Team Titles and the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, taking the Undisputed Era and the Grizzled Young Vets to their limits.

His move to 205 Live saw the Star Destroyer face the Soul of 205, Cedric Alexander, in what would be Alexander's final match on the brand. Since then, he's been a constant threat for the Cruiserweight Championship, nearly capturing it over the summer.

Oney Lorcan requests his release

Though Lorcan has become quite a fan favorite of Full Sail University and whatever brand he's taken part in, he's yet to win any gold in WWE. At the height of his success with Danny Burch, they simply could not tear the NXT Tag Titles from the grasp of the Undisputed Era.

According to PWInsider, Lorcan requested his release from the company at the end of October. As of right now, it hasn't been granted, and considering how WWE has been handling the ever-growing amount of Superstars asking the same, it's likely he'll be sitting out the rest of his contract.

Lorcan reverted back to his original ring name, Biff Busick, on his Twitter account, but has yet to make any statement on the matter.

For more news, results, rumors and more, be sure to follow us at Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter!