WWE Rumors: Original plans for 'Gary "The GOAT" Garbutt' revealed, news on Cedric Alexander's future

This week's episode of WWE Raw, the final show before this Sunday night's Extreme Rules PPV, saw Roman Reigns team up with a masked man named Gary "The GOAT" Garbutt. The two teamed up to face Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon in a tag team match which found Reigns and The GOAT on the losing end of the contest.

Following the match, The GOAT revealed himself to be former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, leaving fans questioning future plans for Alexander.

According to PWInsider.com, there are indeed plans to follow-up on this week's Raw angle next Monday night after Extreme Rules.

Shane McMahon currently finds himself battling two fronts on Raw and Smackdown Live, beefing with Roman Reigns on the red brand, and budding a new rivalry with the blue brand's Kevin Owens.

This past Monday night on Raw, Shane McMahon promised to hand pick Roman Reigns' opponent for his tag team match against Shane and Drew McIntyre. After offering the tag partner role to various "extras" backstage on Raw, Shane eventually settled on Gary Garbutt, who wrestled under a mask. Despite suffering the pinfall loss in the main event match, Garbutt, who ended up being a masked Cedric Alexander, proved to be a lot more to handle than McMahon and McIntyre expected.

According to PWInsider.com, the original plan in WWE was for an actual extra to play the role of Gary "The GOAT" Garbutt on Raw. However, a last-minute decision was made to have Cedric Alexander play the role, and remove his mask to reveal the former Cruiserweight Champion at the end of the bout.

The report notes that this week's Raw angle was not a one and done for Alexander, as WWE has plans to do some type of follow-up angle involving Alexander on Raw next Monday night.

Roman Reigns will team up with The Undertaker this Sunday night at WWE Extreme Rules to battle the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Following this weekend's tag team PPV match, it has been rumored that Shane McMahon will next move into a feud with Kevin Owens, possibly culminating in a match at SummerSlam next month.

